How to Watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight Live

Mike “Iron Mike” Tyson and Jake Paul finally get into the ring on Friday after months of anticipation — and a big delay — for one of the biggest boxing events of the year. The 58-year-old former heavyweight champion will take on the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer in a controversial, yet anticipated fight. (And yes, it’s sanctioned, so it counts on their records.)

Everything about this match is a bit unusual, to say the least, so perhaps its no surprise that it isn’t airing in the format boxing fans are used to either. No pay-per-view needed — this fight is headed straight to streaming. Here’s everything you need to know to watch live.

How to Watch the Paul vs. Tyson Fight

This isn’t your typical pay-per-view boxing match, but don’t worry, the fight won’t be hard to find. The Paul vs. Tyson fight is a co-production between Most Valuable Productions and Netflix, and the entire main card event will be available to stream free globally for all Netflix subscribers.

What Time Is the Paul vs. Tyson Match?

The main card event begins with the start of the live Netflix broadcast at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

The preliminary card will begin at 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT, and will be available to watch on Most Valuable Promotions’ YouTube, Netflix Sports YouTube, and Tudum.

How Much Does the Fight Cost?

If you’ve got a Netflix subscription, you can watch the Paul vs. Tyson fight at no additional charge. There is no pay-per-view fee for the event.

If you don’t have a Netflix subscription, there are three subscription options available:

Standard with ads ($6.99 per month) : Ad-supported, all mobile games − as well as most movies and TV shows − are available. Download and watch on two supported devices at a time. Watch in 1080p (Full HD)

: Standard ($15.49 per month): Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows and mobile games. Download and watch on two supported devices at a time. Watch in 1080p (Full HD) Can add one extra member who doesn’t live with you.

Premium ($22.99 per month): Unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows and mobile games. Watch on four supported devices at a time. Download on six supported devices at a time. Watch in 4K (Ultra HD) + HDR and with Netflix spatial audio. Can add up to two extra members who don’t live with you.



Fair warning if you’re hoping to use someone else’s login — Netflix has fully cracked down on password sharing, so if you’re going to need the fight on more than one screen, extra member slots can be added to the Standard and Premium subscriptions for $7.99 each/month.

Paul vs. Tyson Main Card

Here’s the full main card lineup, in air order:

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes (6 three-minute rounds)

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos (WBC welterweight world title) (12 three-minute rounds)

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 (Undisputed super lightweight world title) (10 two-minute rounds)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson (8 two-minute rounds)

Paul vs. Tyson Preliminary Card

And here’s the preliminary card, in air order:

Shu Shu Carrington Jr. vs. Dana Coolwell

Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool (WBO super middleweight world title)

Where Is the Fight Taking Place?

The event will stream live from the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Watch the Paul vs. Tyson Weigh-In

Getting impatient waiting for the big event to go live? For now, you can watch the weigh-in from Thursday, Nov. 14.