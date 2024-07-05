How to Watch Joe Biden’s ABC News Interview: What Time Does it Air?

President Joe Biden will sit for a crucial interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Friday, following a widely-panned debate performance that reignited intense concerns about his age and mental acuity.

The high-stakes interview came together at the last minute as the President has faced increasing scrutiny and calls to take on a more active campaigning role to ease the concerns. Biden also faces mounting calls for him to withdraw from the presidential race, making way for a younger nominee.

Here’s everything you need to know about the sit-down interview with Biden.

What time does the interview air?

The first clip of the interview will air on Friday, July 5 on “World News Tonight with David Muir.” The interview with Biden will air in its entirety as a primetime special at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The interview will also air again in its entirety on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” on Sunday, July 7.

Is the Biden interview streaming?

The interview will exclusively air on ABC. You can watch it online live on ABC News’s website with a cable subscription or on Hulu with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

The interview will be streaming on Hulu on demand starting Saturday for those with a regular Hulu subscription.

Who is conducting the interview?

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos will be conducting the extensive interview with the President in Wisconsin from the campaign trail. Stephanopoulos, the “Good Morning America” co-anchor and “This Week” anchor, has conducted many interviews with Biden over the course of his political career, last interviewing him in August 2021 at the White House.

What will the interview be about?

ABC has guaranteed that the interview will air in full, without any edits from the network. The interview is likely to last between 15 and 25 minutes according to the New York Times.

Biden is most likely going to face questions from Stephanopoulos about his age and health following his poor debate performance which increased concerns about the President’s mental fitness. With a torrent of criticism and calls to step aside, the President must assure voters that he is up to the job for the next four years.