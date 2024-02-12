Jon Stewart returns to “The Daily Show” on Monday night nearly a decade after the left the Comedy Central program.

Stewart’s return finds him hosting Monday nights each week as part of the show’s 2024 election coverage, and Stewart will also serve as an executive producer. His return to the position was announced Jan. 24, 2024, and the show’s team of correspondents will rotate hosting duties for the rest of each week.

Stewart took over from the show’s first ever host Craig Kilborn in 1999 before leaving in 2015. Prior to his return, he hosted two seasons of “The Problem with Jon Stewart” on Apple TV+, which was canceled due to creative differences between Stewart and the streamer.

Stewart, who hosted “The Daily Show” for 16 years, will replace Trevor Noah, who succeeded him starting Sept. 28, 2015 and departed the program in 2022. In the wake of Noah’s departure, Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn, Roy Wood Jr., Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones and more have rotated the guest hosting gigs.

Here’s how to watch Stewart’s return to “The Daily Show”

When does Jon Stewart return to host “The Daily Show”?

Jon Stewart begins his weekly Monday night hosting gig on Feb. 12 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

What channel is it on?

In addition to airing on Comedy Central, the debut episode will be simulcast across CMT, Logo, MTV, MTV2, the Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.

Is it streaming?

Eventually. New episodes of “The Daily Show” stream on Paramount+ the next day, so Stewart’s first episode will be streaming on Feb. 13.

How long will Stewart host “The Daily Show” again?

Stewart will host Monday nights through 2025, per his current contract. In addition to hosting, he will serve as executive producer throughout this tenure.

What guests will appear for Jon Stewart’s return to “The Daily Show”?

The Economist editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes will be Stewart’s first guest on Feb. 12.