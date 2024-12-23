How to Watch the 47th Kennedy Center Honors

It’s time once again for the Kennedy Center Honors, this year celebrating its 47th class. And it’s quite the lineup.

Each year, the Kennedy Center Honors “recognizes and celebrates individuals whose unique contributions have shaped the way we see ourselves, each other and our world. Recipients have each had an impact on the rich tapestry of American life and culture through the performing arts. Whether in music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures or television, each Kennedy Center Honoree has a unique place in the national consciousness and their influence has inspired audiences from all walks of life.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the show this year.

When is the celebration?

The 47th annual Kennedy Center Honors will air on CBS on Sunday, December 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET and at 8 p.m. PT.

Is it streaming?

Yes, it will be. You can stream it live and on-demand on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can also stream it the day after the special airs.

Who is being honored this year?

This year, the Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievement went to legendary director and filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola; American rock band the Grateful Dead (Mickey Hart, Billy Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, Bobby Weir); blues rock singer-songwriter and guitarist Bonnie Raitt; jazz trumpeter, pianist and composer Arturo Sandoval; and The Apollo, which received special Honors as a historic American institution.

Who’s hosting the show?

This year, the show is hosted by previous Kennedy Center honoree Queen Latifah. This marks her first time hosting the show.

Watch a preview