How to Watch the Kids’ Choice Awards Live

We may technically be between awards seasons right now, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still awards to be handed out — big, orange blimpy ones.

Yes, Nickelodeon’s annual Kids’ Choice Awards are upon us once again, honoring kids’ favorites in both TV and movies. There are plenty of familiar faces set to attend and perform, as always, so we’ve rounded up all the information you need to know.

You can check out the details below.

When are they?

The 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards will take place on Saturday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. central).

Are they streaming?

They are not. If you want to watch the Kids’ Choice Awards live, you’ll be able to catch it on TV, simulcast on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, MTV2 and CMT.

Who’s hosting?

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Tyla is hosting the show this year.

Who’s nominated?

This year’s nominees include Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar, Jack Black and more.

Do they still slime people?

They sure do! The Kids’ Choice Awards is still known as the “Slimiest Awards Show” by its own admission, so yes, you can probably expect some of your favorite celebrities getting hit by the green ooze.