‘Victorious’ Spinoff ‘Hollywood Arts’ in Development at Nickelodeon

A new “Victorious” spinoff is in the works at Nickelodeon, TheWrap has learned.

The network is in the midst of developing a series centered on Trina Vega (Daniella Monet), the older sister of “Victorious” lead Tori (Victoria Justice). Its working title, “Hollywood Arts,” is a reference to the fictitious performing arts high school featured in “Victorious.”

If it receives an official greenlight from Nickelodeon, the comedy will follow Monet’s Trina as she returns to Hollywood Arts High School as a teacher. In addition to leading the series, Monet is also attached as an executive producer alongside writers Samantha Martin and Jake Farrow, the latter of whom previously worked as a writer and producer on both “Victorious” and its first spinoff “Sam & Cat.”

Monet and fellow “Victorious” co-star Avan Jogia posted about “Hollywood Arts” on their respective Instagram Stories on Thursday. Jogia wrote that he “could not be happier” for Monet, to which she responded, “Love you.”

Created by “Quiet on Set” subject Dan Schneider, “Victorious” follows the teenage students of an elite performing arts school as they regularly get into wacky hijinks while pursuing their own artistic dreams. The series ran on Nickelodeon for four seasons from 2010 to 2013.

The core “Victorious” cast not only included Justice, Monet, Jogia, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett and Liz Gillies, but also, notably, a then-up-and-coming Ariana Grande. The “Wicked” star subsequently reprised her role as Cat Valentine in the joint “Victorious” and “iCarly” spinoff “Sam & Cat,” which only lasted one year on Nickelodeon but ran for 35 episodes in that time.

Schneider, who created “Victorious,” “Sam & Cat” and a number of other Nickelodeon shows, is not involved in “Hollywood Arts.” The producer and TV creator exited Nickelodeon in 2018. In 2024, Investigation Discovery released “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” a five-part documentary series about the toxic environment that was created and disturbing behavior that was permitted on Schneider’s children’s TV projects during his tenure at Nickelodeon.

In response, Schneider initially posted a YouTube video apologizing for some of his past actions, but later sued the “Quiet on Set” producers for defamation.

Outside of Monet, it’s unclear who else might star in “Hollywood Arts” should it move forward at Nickelodeon. Cameos from co-stars like Justice, Jogia and others don’t seem out of the question, but “Victorious” fans will have to wait for the time being to learn more about the spinoff and its official cast.