Ariana Grande Can’t Hold It Together While Singing a Song About How Tiny She Is | Video

Even if you ask Ariana Grande to sing a joke song, you’re going to walk away with something incredible. That’s the lesson Jimmy Kimmel learned on Wednesday night when he asked the “Wicked” star to take a crack at his “Wing It and Sing It” segment, which asks guests to sing a song with lyrics they’ve never seen before.

Before the music even started, Grande was up for the challenge, happily telling Kimmel, “It’s too late. I can’t turn back.” That confidence shone through as soon as the piano started and Kimmel started to flash the words to her. Right away, it was clear the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” team had a theme in mind as nearly every verse contained a joke about how small the pop star is. Yet somehow Grande was able to make lyrics as silly as “I’m a human baby carrot” and “I’m a lady Pikachu” sound both beautiful and soulful.

At least, that was the case until Grande got to the lyrics “10 of me stacked up / Only equals one Shaq.” That was indeed ridiculous enough to make her break.

After that laugh attack, the rest of her performance became a bit looser. At one point, Grande turned to Kimmel’s studio audience and said, “It’s going still. It’s long as…” and pulled the microphone away as she mouthed the work “f–k.” She then broke out laughing again at the line “For a bed, I use a sock.” But, ultimately, this silly song ended the way all good performances should — with a spectacular finish and a bouquet of flowers for the star.

“That was terrifying. It was so much fun and absolutely insane,” Grande then told Kimmel during their interview. The star even made a tiny joke of her own, saying that when she’s traveling, she can fit into “a glove compartment.”

The Dangerous Woman later told Kimmel what it was like learning about her Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for “Wicked.” Before her name was called, Grande was already sobbing over the recognition the film had received. She then heard her name being read aloud out by her co-star and friend, “Saturday Night Like” cast member Bowen Yang.

“When they announced mine, I was a mess. I almost collapsed,” Grande shared. “My mom called, and my best friends Aaron and Doug called, and my team called and then like my therapist and then even my gynecologist.”