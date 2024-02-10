“Jennifer’s Body” and “Juno” screenwriter Diablo Cody is back with another ode to teenage oddballs with “Lisa Frankenstein.” The feature directorial debut of Zelda Williams, the romantic horror comedy stars Kathryn Newton as Lisa, a teen outcast who accidentally resurrects the man of her dreams (Cole Sprouse) and, in the tradition of Mary Shelley’s winds down a murderous path to get him all the right parts.

It’s a creepy, campy and ultimately quite cute love story by way of 80s comedy and classic literature hybrid. As Lex Briscuso wrote in TheWrap’s review, “The silly and sexy horror comedy brings an edgy twist to the adored subgenre and, through its reverence for the beloved decade’s penchant for gothic charm, makes for a ridiculously brilliant spin on a timeless story over 200 years old.”

If you’re wondering where to watch “Lisa Frankenstein,” look no further. Here’s your handy guide to the release date, theatrical details and where it will be streaming.

Is “Lisa Frankenstein” Streaming or in Theaters?

Focus Features lined up “Lisa Frankenstein’s” release date just in time for Valentine’s Day. The film arrives in theaters on Feb. 9, 2024. “Lisa Frankenstein” is currently in theaters only, and no streaming or digital release date has been announced.

Where Will “Lisa Frankenstein” Be Streaming?

The film is exclusively in theaters for the time being, but as a Focus Features release, “Lisa Frankenstein” will stream first on Peacock. After its four-month initial streaming window, it will then move to Amazon Prime Video, per a 2021 deal between Universal and Amazon.

What is “Lisa Frankenstein” About?

A rom-com/horror-comedy hybrid that’s equally inspired by 80s comedies and the title horror classic, here’s the full synopsis for “Lisa Frankenstein.”

“A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (“Jennifer’s Body”) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way.”

Watch the “Lisa Frankenstein” Trailer