Action thriller “Monkey Man” follows one man’s pursuit to get revenge for the murder of his mother.

Inspired by the legend of the Hindu god Hanuman, the original film was produced by horror film visionary Jordan Peele and serves as Dev Patel’s directorial debut. In addition to starring in the film, Patel also co-wrote and produced “Monkey Man.”

Patel wrote the script with Paul Angunawela and John Collee. The film’s list of producers include Patel, Jomon Thomas, Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler and Anjay Nagpal. Jonathan Fuhrman, Natalya Pavchinskya, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andria Spring, Alison-Jane Roney and Steven Thibault serve as executive producers.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “Monkey Man.”

When does “Monkey Man” come out?

“Monkey Man” will land in theaters on Friday, April 5.

Is “Monkey Man” streaming or in theaters?

“Monkey Man” is being released exclusively in theaters, so as of right now the only way to see it is to buy a ticket. But since it’s a Universal Pictures film, it will eventually be streaming on Peacock — possibly sometime in July. We’ll update this story when a streaming release date is announced.

Check these links below for theater tickets:

What is “Monkey Man” about?

Per the official website for “Monkey Man,” the film will follow “one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.” Here’s more of the synopsis below.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Who is in the “Monkey Man” cast?

The cast includes Dev Patel as Kid, Sharlto Copley as Tiger, Pitobash as Alphonso, Vipin Sharma as Alpha, Sikandar Kher as Rana, Sobhita Dhulipala as Sita, Ashwini Kalsekar as Queenie, Adithi Kalkunte as Neela and Makarand Deshpande Baba Shakti.

Watch the trailer