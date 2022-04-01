How to Watch ‘Moonshot’: Where Is Lana Condor’s New Movie Streaming?

Rarely have the romantic comedy and science-fiction genres overlapped in the past, but “Moonshot” changes that. In this movie’s universe, Mars has been terraformed and colonized by the smartest humans from Earth, and Earth in turn has become the receptacle of all the trash from Mars.

Introducing new concepts like algae waste reduction, quantum splicing and more, “Moonshot” takes place on Earth, in space and on Mars. The cast is packed with veterans like Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor, as well as newer actors and actresses like Mason Gooding and Michelle Buteau.

For fans of any and all of the above actors and actresses, here’s how to watch “Moonshot”:

When Does “Moonshot” Premiere?

“Moonshot” debuted Thursday, March 31.

Where Is “Moonshot” Streaming?

“Moonshot” is streaming exclusively on HBO Max and is not playing in theaters. It is an HBO Max original film.

What Is “Moonshot” About?

Walt wants nothing more than to be accepted to the Mars colonization program, because he wants to explore space and have adventures. But 36 denied applications later, he is forced to graduate college and search for a different job. Right as his 37th application gets denied, he meets Sophie, a student still in college who would rather stay on earth.

Sophie’s boyfriend of eight years, Calvin, currently lives on Mars with his parents, but he and Sophie have planned for him to come back after a year. Calvin ends up getting a job on Mars, meaning that their long-distance relationship just got more complicated. Sophie is torn between wanting to stay on Earth and improve the declining environment and reconnecting with her boyfriend. Walt convinces Sophie to buy a ticket, for which he does not have enough money since they cost nearly $1 million, but he tags along to the launch without letting her know his true intensions.

Once on Mars, Sophie and Walt are forced to spend a lot of time together, and soon Sophie finds herself in a genuine love triangle.

Who Is in the “Moonshot” Cast?

Cole Sprouse stars as Walt. Lana Condor stars as Sophie. Mason Gooding plays Calvin, Sophie’s boyfriend.

Zach Braff plays eccentric billionaire Leon Kovi, who made travel to Mars possible. Lukas Gage plays Walt’s roommate. Michelle Buteau plays Captain Tartar, who pilots the space ship from Earth to Mars through an asteroid belt. Emily Rudd plays Ginny. Christine Adams plays Calvin’s mother Jan. Comedian Cameron Esposito also has a small role.