How to Watch MSNBC’s Coverage of the Republican National Convention Live Online

The Democrats had their fun last week, and now it’s the Republicans’ turn. Yes, this week is all about the Republican National Convention, and the RNC will be all about Donald Trump. So you can expect the talking heads at MSNBC to have a lot to say about all of it — and you’ll be able to watch MSNBC and NBC News’ coverage of the RNC no matter where you are.

The Republican National Convention will kick off on Monday, Aug. 24 and last through Thursday — though the actual convention mostly takes place during the day, the main event will start each night at 9 p.m. Each night will highlight a large selection of speakers. And Donald Trump himself.

Yes, Trump is planning to make an appearance each night of the convention to speak, but it’s not clear if these appearances will be little cameos or if he’s actually planning four speeches.

Also Read: How to Watch Fox News' Coverage of the Republican National Convention Live Online

Beyond the Trump patriarch himself, here’s who is scheduled to appear at the Republican National Convention on Monday night: Amy Johnson Ford, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Natalie Harp, Charlie Kirk, Kim Klacik, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, Sean Parnell, A Rep. Jim Jordan, Nikki Haley, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, Andrew Pollack, Sen. Tim Scott, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump Jr and Tanya Weinreis.

First Lady Melania Trump will deliver a keynote address on Tuesday night, and Vice Pres. Mike Pence will get to say some words on Wednesday. Donald Trump will officially accept the Republican nomination for president once more on Thursday night with a speech that will bring the convention to a close.

MSNBC and NBC News will have the same coverage plans for the RNC as it did last week for the DNC — no need to shake things up since they’re pretty much the same event.

Also Read: Fox News' Chris Wallace Sends Mark Meadows Into Frenzy Asking About 'Hate Group' QAnon (Video)

The cable network’s coverage of the Republican National Convention will begin each night with Joy Reid’s “The ReidOut” at 7 p.m. ET and “All In With Chris Hayes” at 8, with both shows focusing squarely on the convention during their regular time slots.

When the main event kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, MSNBC will switch to dedicated coverage with Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace leading — and they’ll get input from pretty much everyone. Brian Williams is scheduled to take over at 11 p.m., and Ari Melber will keep it going at 1 a.m. ET.

You won’t be able to stream MSNBC’s RNC coverage for free — you’ll have to do the usual song and dance with a TV provider login on the MSNBC site or the app for mobile devices and TV streaming boxes.

Over on NBC News, meanwhile, you’ll get a special report helmed by Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell from 10 p.m. ET until 11. You can also watch the convention speeches live on NBC News Now, with coverage led by Chuck Todd, for free on YouTube.

You also can stream the convention for free directly from the Republicans. The Republican National Convention will be freely available to stream on a large number of social platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and Amazon Prime.