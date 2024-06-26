The 2024-25 NBA season will be underway sooner rather than later, but before fans can return to their court-side seats, the official Draft must commence — it will begin in New York on Wednesday.

Traditionally, the NBA Draft takes place on the final Thursday in June. However, this year, it will be held across two days for the first time in NBA history on Wednesday and Thursday.

The selections will take place over two rounds, consisting of 58 selections in total. The Atlanta Hawks secured the No. 1 overall pick in NBA Draft Lottery just a few weeks ago.

The first round will take place at Barclays Center located in Brooklyn on June 26th. The second round will be the following day, June 27th, at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.

But where, when and how can you watch the NBA Draft? We’ve got everything you need to know below.

What channel is the NBA Draft on?

The NBA Draft will indeed be on TV, and will be broadcasted on ABC and ESPN with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30pm PT. The official draft will start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. P.T. You can also watch online on ABC.com or ESPN.com or through the ABC or ESPN mobile apps if you have a cable subscription.

For those without cable, there are several ways to stream the draft.

Where is the NBA Draft streaming?

Yes, and there are a few options. If you have a subscription to ESPN+ you can stream the NBA draft there. But there are other options, and if you’re looking for free, Fubo is the way to go with a free trial.

FUBO

A FUBO subscription includes both ESPN and ABC, giving you multiple ways to stream the draft. The price tag for a FUBO subscription starts at $80 a month with their “PRO” plan, but they do offer a 7-day free trial. This plan gives you access to 186 channels.

Hulu + Live TV

ESPN is available from streaming on Hulu + Live TV. A subscription to the service starts at $76.99— including services like ESPN+ and Disney+, and of course Hulu, all with advertisements. For new users, there is an option for a 3-day trial.

DirecTV Stream

The 2024 NBA Draft will be available for streaming on DirecTV Stream. The service offers an “Entertainment” package that gives you access to 90+ channels, including ESPN. The package is $70 a month — it contains local channels, unlimited Cloud DVR, First upgraded Gemini receiver, and free premium channels for the first three months. DirecTV Stream offers a 5-day trial.

Sling

Coming in with the cheapest price tag, watch the NBA Draft on Sling Orange which includes ESPN ($40 a month, $20 for the first month) and Sling Blue which includes ABC ($45 a month, $22.50 for the first month). Or, there is a combo plan, Sling Orange + Blue ($60 a month, $30 for the first month). The plan also comes with other news, entertainment and sports channels.

What’s the draft order?

The first round draft order is as follows:

Atlanta Washington Houston (from Brooklyn) San Antonio Detroit Charlotte Portland San Antonio (from Toronto) Memphis Utah Chicago Oklahoma City (from Houston) Sacramento Portland (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis) Miami Philadelphia Los Angeles Lakers Orlando Toronto (from Indiana) Cleveland New Orleans (from Milwaukee) Phoenix Milwaukee (from New Orleans) New York (from Dallas) New York Washington (from LA Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City) Minnesota Denver Utah (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana) Boston

The complete Draft Order can be found here.

The 2024-25 NBA season will begin in October.