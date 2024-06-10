Warner Bros. Discovery’s ‘Big Loss’ of the NBA Would Weaken its Venu Sports Contribution

Sports

The bundle’s value could be diminished, but the joint venture could lure more partners to make up for programming gaps, analysts say

David Zaslav NBA
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav (Chris Smith/TheWrap/Getty Images)

Warner Bros. Discovery’s NBA rights are hanging in the balance as the league continues negotiations for media deals collectively worth more than $76 billion. 

If the David Zaslav-led media giant loses the NBA, the company’s ad revenue could plummet about $270 million a year, and its TNT subsidiary could see a 45% decline in affiliate fees, Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet estimated. 

But Venu Sports — the company’s new joint streaming venture with Disney and Fox — likely would suffer less, since the platform could fill programming gaps with other sports.

Three insiders close to the venture said the outcome of NBA negotiations would not impact the offering’s launch, which is on track for the fall, subject to regulatory approval and final agreements with the parties.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.