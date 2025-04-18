Oscar-Winning Doc ‘No Other Land’ Available to Watch in US as a 3-Week Fundraiser

Filmmakers Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor are making their Oscar-winning documentary, “No Other Land,” available to audiences in an exclusive, fundraising window in North America.

“No Other Land” is now available for digital rentals, and individual supporters and organizations can host screenings in their own communities via Theatrical On Demand, Virtual Event Cinema, home gatherings, or anywhere they secure an event venue across North America.

Audiences can rent the film and secure screenings at www.nootherland.com. The film is available for an exclusive, three-week period beginning today and ending May 9th, 2025.

All filmmaker proceeds from digital rentals and ticket sales (and any additional donations) will support the Masafer Yatta communities featured in the documentary, including support to families attacked by settlers and the funding of English and documentary classes to grow the next generation of local storytellers. Learn more at supportmasaferyatta.com

“My father was born under Israeli occupation and could never go to school,” Filmmaker Basel Adra said in a statement. “But I learned English and filmmaking which is how I was able to get the story of Masafer Yatta out to millions. Now it’s available online in North America, with a fundraiser to support the community’s future – because this isn’t just a film, it’s our lives.”

Filmed from 2019 to just days after the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, “No Other Land” documents the destruction of Palestinian homes in Masafer Yatta, a collection of West Bank hamlets which was declared a “closed military training zone” in 1980 and which in recent years has been targeted by Israeli military and settlers.