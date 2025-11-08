Where to Watch ‘Nuremberg’: Is the New WWII Movie Streaming?

If World War II films are your favorite genre, there’s a new installment to check out in James Vanderbilt’s “Nuremberg.”

Taking place in the immediate aftermath of the war, as the world grapples with the true horrors of the Holocaust, a U.S. Army psychiatrist is tasked with assessing the mental state of several Nazi officials, including the notorious former Reichsmarschall who was Hitler’s second in command.

Starring Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, Michael Shannon and more, the film made its international debut at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year.

Here’s what you need to know.

“Nuremberg” released nationwide on Friday, Nov. 7.

What is it about?

The official logline reads: “The Allies, led by the unyielding chief prosecutor, Robert H. Jackson (Michael Shannon), have the task of ensuring the Nazi regime answers for the unveiled horrors of the Holocaust while a US Army psychiatrist (Rami Malek) is locked in a dramatic psychological duel with former Reichsmarschall Herman Göring (Russell Crowe).”

Is it streaming?

It is not. For now, you’ll only be able to see “Nuremberg” in theaters. You can find a showtime near you below:

Is it based on a book?

Indeed, it is. “Nuremberg” is based on ‘The Nazi and the Psychiatrist’ by Jack El-Hai.

Watch the trailer