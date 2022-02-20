The 2022 Olympics wrap up on Sunday night in Beijing with the athletes converging on National Stadium for the Closing Ceremony. Viewers can watch the event via NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC announced on Friday that figure skating announcers Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, whose commentary on the Kamila Valieva doping scandal has been one of the most talked-about part of the games, will host the Closing Ceremony from NBC Sports in Connecticut. They’ll be joined by NBC sportscaster Terry Gannon, who also shared hosting duties with Lipinski and Weir at the Tokyo Summer Olympics and 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

How to Watch the Olympics Closing Ceremony on Streaming

Peacock streamed the ceremony live and commentary-free beginning at 4 a.m. PT / 7a.m ET on Sunday, Feb. 20. via its World Feed digital stream. It is available to stream right now, so you don’t have to wait for the primetime airing if you have Peacock.

You can sign up for Peacock at PeacockTV.com. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month.

How to Watch the Olympics Closing Ceremony on TV

NBC will air a produced version of the ceremony at 8 p.m. ET with a west coast encore at 8 p.m. PT and a re-airing at 11:35 p.m. PT. That show will also stream on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC will also run a one-hour program of the games’ highlights, “Olympic Gold,” at 7 p.m. ET, which can also be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.