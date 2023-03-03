“Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre” stars Jason Statham in a role you’re very accustomed to seeing a gritty super spy. Throw in Aubrey Plaza, Carey Elwes and Bugzy Malone and you’ve got a film with as many laughs as kills, courtesy of director Guy Ritchie.

But when, where and how can you watch “Operation Fortune?” All your questions answered below.

When Does “Operation Fortune” Come Out?

“Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre” was theatrically released in international territories on Jan. 4 and domestically on Friday, March 3.

Is “Operation Fortune” Streaming or in Theaters?

In the United States, “Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre” is currently in theaters only. Check your local listings to find it in a theater near you.

It heads to Amazon Prime on March 7 in the UK.

What Is “Operation Fortune” About?

Super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.

As the title “Ruse de guerre” (ruse of war) suggests, there’s plenty of scheming. Francesco is blackmailed into working with Fortune with video of him getting intimate with his sister-in-law. The actor then uses his charisma and charm to win over Simmonds, his biggest fan.

Who Is in the “Operation Fortune” Cast?

The main cast of “Operation Fortune” consists of:

Jason Statham as Orson Fortune

Aubrey Plaza as Sarah Fidel

Josh Hartnett as Danny Francesco

Cary Elwes as Nathan Jasmine

Bugzy Malone as J.J. Davies

Hugh Grant as Greg Simmonds

What is “Operation Fortune” Rated and What Do Reviews Say?

“Operation Fortune” is rated R for language and violence.

In his review for TheWrap, Robert Abele calls out the performances of Statham, Grant and Plaza. But he says the film overall falls short of other entries like “Mission Impossible” and “The Bourne Identity,” describing “Operation Fortune” as “the Vegas simulacrum of a globe-trotting adventure.”

“Operation Fortune” currently has a 55% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the Trailer