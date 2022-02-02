One of the most scandalous stories of the 1990s is getting a retelling with Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy.”

The new limited series recounts the wildfire romance between “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan), which sparked a media frenzy in the mid-90s. But it also unfolds a lesser-known part of the story – that of the man (played by Seth Rogen) who stole and sold their honeymoon sex tape online, and how the fallout from that crime redefined the meaning of fame and culture in the internet era.

From the performances to the prosthetics, “Pam & Tommy” already has people talking, but where is it streaming, how many episodes are there and can you binge them all at once? Read below for all the details.

Where Is “Pam & Tommy” Streaming?

Pam & Tommy is streaming exclusively on Hulu, beginning Feb. 2, 2022.

Hulu has a few subscription options, starting at $6.99 per month for the ad-supported option. The ad-free tier costs $12.99 per month. Additionally, Hulu is available as a part of the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for $13.99 per month (or $19.99 for the ad-free plan).

Finally, there’s also the Live TV bundle, which costs $69.99 per month (or $75.99 ad-free) and includes 75+ channels with Live TV, as well as Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.

If you’re not a subscriber already, Hulu also offers a month-long free trial. So if you want to watch “Pam & Tommy” for free, you’ll need to be sure to time your trial so it doesn’t run out before the finale.

How Many Episodes Are There and When Are New Episodes Released?

“Pam & Tommy” won’t be available to binge-watch at first. The limited series premieres with three episodes on Feb. 2 and new episodes debuting weekly thereafter until the series finale on March 9.

You can see the full lineup of new episode release dates below.

Episode 1: “Drilling and Pounding” — Wednesday, February 2

Episode 2: “I Love You, Tommy” — Wednesday, February 2

Episode 3: “Jane Fonda” — Wednesday, February 2

Episode 4 — Wednesday, February 9

Episode 5 — Wednesday, February 16

Episode 6 — Wednesday, February 23

Episode 7 — Wednesday, March 2

Episode 8 — Wednesday, March 9

Who Is in the “Pam & Tommy” Cast?

In addition to Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, the “Pam & Tommy” cast includes Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie, and Taylor Schilling as Erica Gauthier.

The series also stars Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spenser Granese, and Mozhan Marnò.

Is “Pam & Tommy” Based on a True Story?

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Yes. “Pam & Tommy” is based on a 2014 Rolling Stone article, “Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Infamous Sex Tape,” and aside from some notable creative flourishes, the series stays pretty close to the facts.

Per the official synopsis, Hulu describes the series as a “love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.”

Were Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Involved in the Making of the Series?

No. Neither party played an official role in the development or production of “Pam & Tommy.”

Anderson has made no public comments on the series. In an interview with Net-a-Porter, James said, ”I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different…My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically.”

In September 2021, Lee spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the series. “I know Sebastian, he’s playing me,” he said. “From what he’s told me, really beautiful story. I think a lot of people would think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There’s different laws now.”

“The story’s actually cool, what actually happened wasn’t,” he added. “People need to know.”