A brand new animated adventure has arrived in the form of “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” but this one may feel familiar to fans of classic comedies. The new release takes heavy inspiration from the plot of the Mel Brooks film “Blazing Saddles,” to the point that Brooks and Richard Pryor even have screenplay credits. But don’t worry, this one’s safe for all-ages. Rob Minkoff (“Stuart Little”), Mark Koetsier and Chris Bailey, and the film boasts an impressive voice cast.

But you may be wondering, where is “Paws of Fury” playing? Is it streaming? All your questions answered below.

When Does “Paws of Fury” Come Out?

The animated film opened on July 15.

Is “Paws of Fury” Streaming or in Theaters?

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” was released exclusively in theaters, so the only way to see it right now is to go to a movie theater. But since it’s a Paramount film, we can expect it to be streaming on Paramount+ around 45 days after it hits theaters, which would be around August 29.

Who Is in the “Paws of Fury” Voice Cast?

Michael Cera voices main character Hank, Ricky Gervais voices evil cat warlord Ika Chu, and Samuel L. Jackson is the voice of cat samurai Jimbo. Mel Brooks, George Takei, Aasif Mandvi, Gabriel Iglesias, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Yeoh, Kylie Kuioka, and Cathy Shim also provide voices.

What Is “Paws of Fury” About?

A down-on-his-luck beagle named Hank who has always dreamed of being a samurai finds himself in the cat village of Kakamucho. With the help of reluctant teacher, he learns how to defend Kakamucho from the ruthless Ika Chu, who wants to wipe the village off the map. The film is an homage to Mel Brooks’ 1974 comedy “Blazing Saddles,” complete with a cat version of the campfire “beans” scene, with Brooks himself voicing the character of Shogun.

Watch the “Paws of Fury: The Legend Of Hank” Trailer