How to Watch PBS NewsHour’s Coverage of the Last 2020 Presidential Debate Online

We’re fast approaching the climax of the 2020 presidential election cycle, as we arrive at the second and final presidential debate between Vice President Joe Biden and Donald Trump. And, as always, you’ll be about to catch PBS NewsHour’s coverage for free, no matter where you happen to find yourself Thursday night.

The first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was moderated by Chris Wallace from Fox News — this time we’ll have Kristen Welker from NBC News. It should be a calmer affair than the previous debate, thanks to the addition of a mute button that should prevent the candidates from speaking when it’s not their turn.

PBS NewsHour’s coverage of the debate will start at 8 p.m. on its digital feeds, with senior political reporter Daniel Bush hosting a pre-show. Television coverage will then kick off at 9 p.m. ET, which is also the scheduled start time for the debate. Coverage will be anchored by NewsHour managing editor Judy Woodruff.

Also Read: How to Watch CNN's Coverage of the Second 2020 Presidential Debate Live Online

Woodruff will be supported by contributions from Amna Nawaz, Yamiche Alcindor, Amy Walter and Lisa Desjardins. Nawaz will, as networks often do during these things, be chatting with a panel of regular voters to get their opinions on how the debate went.

As a publicly funded institution, all PBS NewsHour coverage is always freely available to anyone with an internet connection, no cable or other TV provider login necessary. NewsHour will have its debate coverage stream going everywhere it has a presence — on PBS.org, on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, and on the PBS app for mobile devices and TV streaming boxes.

You don’t even have to go anywhere — we’ve embedded the scheduled YouTube stream in this article.

Also Read: How to Watch MSNBC and NBC News' Coverage of the Final 2020 Presidential Debate Live

This debate between Trump and Vice President Biden marks the end of a shortened debate series for 2020. In a normal election year, we’d have one vice presidential debates and three presidential debates. But Trump caught COVID-19, and then pulled out of the second debate instead of accepting measures that would prevent him from spreading the virus at the debate.