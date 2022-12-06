It’s that time of the year again!

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, tonight’s “People’s Choice Awards” is perfect for star gazing, as the annual ceremony honors Hollywood staples Lizzo and Ryan Reynolds and features celebrity presenters Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Niecy Nash-Betts and Sarah Hyland, among others.

Featuring a performance from New Artist of 2022 nominee Lauren Spencer Smith, Music Icon Award recipient Shania Twain will also take the stage for a medley of her greatest hits while also debuting her new single “Waking Up Dreaming.”

Check out how to watch the 2022 “People’s Choice Awards” when it airs Tuesday, Dec. 6.

What time is the “People’s Choice Awards?”

The 2022 awards will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch E!’s red carpet special at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Where can you watch the “People’s Choice Awards?”

You can watch the awards on NBC and E!, and you can stream the “People’s Choice Awards” on the NBC website, E! website or the NBC app with a cable login.

Red carpet coverage will also stream on the E! live stream on the NBC website.

Who is hosting the “People’s Choice Awards?”

Kenan Thompson will host the ceremony from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Who is being honored at the “People’s Choice Awards?”

Besides Shania Twain receiving the Music Icon Award, as previously announced, Ryan Reynolds will receive the People’s Icon Award and Lizzo will be honored with the People’s Champion Award.

A full list of the 40 categories and nominees can be found here. Voting for the 2022 awards is now closed.

What celebrities are presenting at the “People’s Choice Awards?”

Amy Poehler, Heidi Klum, Laverne Cox, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Hyland and Billy Porter are among the celebrities who will present awards at tonight’s ceremony.

Other notable presenters include Sarah Michelle Gellar, George and Mayan Lopez, Nikki Glaser, Ana Gasteyer, Colin Hanks, David Spade, Dwyane Wade, Lil Rel Howery, McKenna Grace and The Miz & Maryse.