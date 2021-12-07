The 2021 People’s Choice Awards are upon us, with Kenan Thompson hosting a live audience for the first time in two years.

The People’s Choice Awards offer a chance for fans to weigh in on their favorite movies, shows, performances and more in the entertainment realm from the calendar year. Categories are divided into genres like Action Movie of 2021 and Drama Movie of 2021, and include movies, TV, music and even pop culture. The year’s most nominated movie is, of course, “F9: The Fast Saga” while the most nominated individual is Justin Bieber. The people have spoken.

But if you’re wondering how to watch the People’s Choice Awards, we’ve got you covered.

What Time Do the People’s Choice Awards Start?

The People’s Choice Awards will air live on the east coast starting at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. A recorded version will then be broadcast on the west coast at 9 p.m. PT.

Are the People’s Choice Awards on TV?

Yes, the People’s Choice Awards will be airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT on both NBC and E!, with a red carpet special starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT only on E!

Will the People’s Choice Awards Be Streaming?

You can watch the People’s Choice Awards online through the NBC or E! apps, meaning you have to have a cable subscription in order to watch. Or if you have a YouTube TV or Hulu with Live TV subscription, you can watch that way. But the People's Choice Awards will not be streaming for free. The awards show will be available to watch on VOD on NBC starting Wednesday, Dec. 8.

(from left) Dom (Vin Diesel) and Jakob (John Cena) in "F9," directed by Justin Lin.

Who’s Getting the Special Honors?

Halle Berry will be presented with the “People’s Icon” Award by Cardi B; Dwayne Johnson is receiving the “People’s Champion” Award; Kim Kardashian West is the recipient of the “Fashion Icon” Award; and Christina Aguilera is the first-ever recipient of the “Music Icon” Award, to be presented by Becky G.

Who Will Be Performing at the People’s Choice Awards?

Christina Aguilera will perform a never-before-seen medley of her biggest songs, H.E.R. will perform a tribute honoring the life and legacy of Marvin Gaye, and Blake Shelton is also slated to perform.

Who Are the Presenters?

The confirmed list of presenters at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards include:

Becky G (Recording Artist)

Cardi B (Grammy Award-winning Recording Artist)

Chase Stokes (“Outer Banks”)

Eliza Coupe (“Pivoting”)

Ginnifer Goodwin (“Pivoting”)

Jack Quaid (“Scream”)

Jojo Siwa (“Siwas Dance Pop Revolution”)

Laverne Cox (Emmy-nominated actor, producer; “Live from E!” host)

Leslie Jones (“Coming 2 America”)

Lil Rel Howery (“Free Guy,” “Vacation Friends”)

Lili Reinhart (“Riverdale”)

Maggie Q (“Pivoting”)

Mike Epps (Stand-Up Comedian/“The Upshaws”)

Paris Jackson (“American Horror Stories”)

Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”/2020 People’s Choice Award’s “Fashion Icon”)

Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws”)

Who Are the People’s Choice Awards Nominees?

You can view a full list of nominees for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards here.