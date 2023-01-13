Gerard Butler’s newest film — simply titled “Plane” — opens this week. And while you can probably guess the setting for the action flick from its title, where can you actually watch it? We have your answers below.

When Does “Plane” Come Out?

“Plane” opens in theaters on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Is “Plane” Streaming or in Theaters?

“Plane” is only screening in theaters, so the only way to see it is to go to a movie theater. Check your local listings. Its runtime is 107 minutes. A streaming release date has not been set.

Who Is in the “Plane” Cast?

Gerard Butler plays Trailblazer Airlines pilot Brodie Torrance. Yoson An (“Mulan”) plays his co-pilot Sam Dele (Yoson An, “Mulan”), while Daniella Pineda, “Jurassic World: Dominion”) plays head flight attendant Bonnie.

There are 14 passengers on his flight, including Louis Gaspare, a murderer facing extradition. Mike Colter (“Luke Cage”) plays Gaspare. Evan Dane Taylor and Tony Goldwyn also star.

What Is the Movie About?

After lightning strikes Flight 119, Torrance is forced to make an emergency landing on a remote island near the Phillippines in the Pacific. But the island is no paradise, as the survivors find out.

The island is home to “hostage-hungry thugs” (as TheWrap’s Lena Wilson calls them), and Torrance and Gaspare must combine their brains and brawn if they’re to make it off alive.

What is “Plane” Rated?

“Plane” is rated R for language and violence.

Is “Plane” Any Good?

In her review, TheWrap critic Lena Wilson says the Jean Francois Richet-directed action flick “hits all the usual genre movie beats. The paint-by-numbers score and cinematography offer some tension but little excitement.”

“Plane” currently has a 66% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Watch the Trailer