avatar-2-spider-man-no-way-home

Marvel/20th Century Studios

‘Avatar 2’ Sets Sights on Next Box Office Target: Beating ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

by | January 11, 2023 @ 4:46 PM

”The Way of Water“ could become the pandemic era’s top grossing film as early as Sunday

On Wednesday, Disney/20th Century’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” will pass $1.75 billion at the global box office, putting it approximately $150 million away from passing what currently stands as the highest grossing film of the pandemic era: Sony/Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

It was a year ago that “No Way Home” became a cultural phenomenon as a “Spider-Man” crossover two decades in the making. While other films saw their box office fortunes killed by bad word-of-mouth and older moviegoers staying home amidst the COVID-19 Omicron surge, “No Way Home” was unstoppable, amassing an $814 million domestic total that stands is the third all-time highest before inflation and a $1.1 billion overseas total without the aid of China.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

