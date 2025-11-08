Where to Watch ‘Predator: Badlands’ – Is the New Predator Movie Streaming?

The latest entry in the “Predator” franchise is headed back to theaters in early November.

After a straight-to-streaming entry landed on Hulu in 2022, “Predator: Badlands” will enjoy a big screen debut. The new film stars Elle Fanning and follows a Predator outcast teaming up with a mysterious woman looking for something worthy to hunt.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch “Predator: Badlands” and when you can expect to see it on a streaming service.

When does “Predator: Badlands” come out?

“Predator: Badlands” releases in theaters on Friday, November 7.

Is “Predator: Badlands” streaming or in theaters?

“Predator: Badlands” drops exclusively in theaters on Friday, November 7.

This marks a change from the last entry in the franchise – “Prey” – which landed on Hulu for release day. When “Predator: Badlands” heads to streaming, it will be available on Hulu and Disney+, but a specific date has not been announced.

Find “Predator: Badlands” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Who is in the “Predator: Badlands” cast?

“Predator: Badlands” stars Elle Fanning as Thia and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as Dek. It is once again directed by “Prey” helmer Dan Trachtenberg.

What is “Predator: Badlands” about?

The latest entry in the “Predator” franchise finds a synthetic named Thia (Fanning) teaming up with a young Predator on a foreign planet. Here is the official synopsis.

“A young Predator outcast from his clan finds an unlikely ally on his journey in search of the ultimate adversary.”