How to Watch the Presidential Debate Live Online: Where to Stream for Free

No, you are not having deja vu — Donald Trump and Joe Biden are facing off yet again in the Presidential Debates. Four years later, the pair will return to the debate stage ahead of the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

This year’s debates will be marked as the earliest in history. Four years ago, in 2020, these same two candidates begun the debate series in late September. This year, the first of several will take place on Thursday, June 27 at 9 p.m. E.T/6 p.m P.T.

The highly anticipated debate will take place over 90 minutes at the CNN Atlanta studio. It will be moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

There are high stakes here for both presidential candidates, each one having a lot to prove — the whole country will be tuning in to watch it all go down.

Here’s how to watch the debate online.

What time does the debate start?

The debate will begin promptly at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Where is the debate streaming?

The debate, which is being hosted by CNN, will be free to stream on CNN.com and will also be streaming on Max for those who subscribe to that streamer.

It will also be streaming for free on C-SPAN.org, the C-SPAN Now app, PBS.org and on Plex TV’s NBC News Now fast channel.

Other options to stream include Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Sling and DirecTV but all require a subscription — although they also have free trials.

What channel is the debate on?

The primary watch point will be CNN, which is set to host the debate. It will air live on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español.

CNN will be allowing other networks to simulcast — as a result, most major networks will be doing some type of coverage.

Here are the other channels that are airing the debate live:

CBS

Fox

ABC

NBC

Fox News

MSNBC

OAN

Newsmax and Newsmax 2

Noticias Telemundo

PBS

Scripps News

What other coverage is airing?

A stipulation of the simulcast is that no network can air debate commentary during the debate. There will be commercial breaks, but networks will be saving their on-air commentary and analysis for pre- and post-debate.

CBS News and C-SPAN will provide coverage leading up to the debate.

NewsNation will broadcast “Debate Night with Chris Cuomo” starting at 8 p.m. E.T and 5 p.m P.T and 7 p.m, along with the debate.

Spectrum News will simulcast, and provide special post-debate coverage until around 10:35 p.m E.T.

FOX 17 will simulcast, and will hold special programming on their Medias key platforms (FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio and FOX Nation)

“The Daily Show” will air live immediately after the debate with host Jon Stewart.

The debate rules

The rules are changing this time around — most notably a rule pertaining to the muting of microphones. The microphones will be muted while the opposing candidate is answering a question to ensure there is adequate time to answer without interruption from the other. This has been an issue in the past, particularly in the 2020 debates.

In addition to the microphone rule, there will be no live studio audience present. The hope is that this will keep candidates focused and honest in their responses — not worried about eliciting a response from the crowd.

When is the next debate?

The second debate, hosted by ABC, will be on Sept. 10, 2024.