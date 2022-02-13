The day for the Big Game is here. That’s right, the Puppy Bowl.

For those uninterested in the NFL Championship Game, the annual Puppy Bowl is set to air on Sunday, with a host of Very Good Dogs squaring off against one another for treats and kisses. Team Ruff takes on Team Fluff, with players that include Tayce, Wilbur, Surf and Watson. Plus, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart return as head coaches for these adorable rescue dogs.

But how do you watch the Puppy Bowl? And is it streaming? All your Puppy Bowl questions answered below.

Is the Puppy Bowl on TV or Streaming?

The Puppy Bowl airs on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2pm ET on Animal Planet, but it will also be streaming on Discovery+. The game lasts until 5pm ET.

Discovery+ is $4.99 a month, but eligible subscribers can get a 7-day free trial. So if you don’t have Discovery+ and want to watch the Puppy Bowl, you can use the free trial to check it out.

The Puppy Bowl is also available on Hulu for Live TV subscribers courtesy of Hulu’s Animal Planet livestream.

What Time Does the Puppy Bowl Start?

While the Puppy Bowl starts airing at 2pm ET, the game repeats at 6pm ET on Animal Planet – right during the Super Bowl. So if you’d rather wait until the other Big Game is on, you can watch the Puppy Bowl this evening.

Who Are the Dogs in the Puppy Bowl?

The Puppy Bowl celebrates adoptable puppies, and to that end all the dogs in the Puppy Bowl are rescues. The game will showcase and celebrate the shelters and rescues – and their staffers – who dedicate their lives to helping animals throughout the game.

Watch the Puppy Bowl Trailer