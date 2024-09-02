How to Watch ‘Reagan’: Is the Dennis Quaid Movie Streaming?

The Dennis Quaid-led Ronald Reagan biopic “Reagan” landed in theaters Aug. 30 and has drawn mixed reviews. The historical drama follows Reagan’s life from his childhood to his time as an actor in Hollywood and his second marriage to Nancy Reagan, all the way to his years in the White House. It concludes with his announcement of his Alzheimer’s Disease diagnosis at age 83.

The movie is directed by Sean McNamara and written by Howard Klausner and Jonas McCord. It’s largely told through conversations between two former KGB agents.

Here is how to watch “Reagan” in theaters and on streaming platforms.

When did “Reagan” come out?

“Reagan” was released in theaters on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

Is “Reagan” in theaters or streaming?

“Reagan” was released exclusively in theaters, so right now that is the only way to see the movie.

It’s currently unclear if “Reagan” will be available on any streaming platform. The movie is distributed by Showbiz Direct, which was founded in 2023. This is the company’s first release, which also makes it difficult to ascertain a potential timeline for release to streaming if it goes that route.

Who is in the “Reagan” cast?

The cast includes Dennis Quaid, Mena Suvari, C. Thomas Howell, Penelope Ann Miller, Amanda Righetti, Scott Stapp, Darci Lynne, Jon Voight, Mikhail Gorbachev, David Henrie, Dan Lauria, Justin Chatwin, Kevin Dillon, Kevin Sorbo, Xander Berkeley, Lesley-Anne Down, Jennifer O’Neill, Robert Davi, Trevor Donovan, Ryan Whitney, Nick Searcy and Mark Moses.

What is “Reagan” about?

The historical drama is based on the life of the 40th president of the United States, Ronald Reagan. The movie begins in Reagan’s hometown in Illinois and traces his years as an actor in Hollywood before getting into politics, becoming the governor of California and ultimately being elected president and heading to Washington, D.C. The film concludes with Reagan’s announcement that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Communism is a major theme throughout the story, told through a series of conversations between Viktor Petrovich and Andrei Novikov, both former KGB agents. The movie’s script was based on the Paul Kengor book “The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism.”

Watch the trailer: