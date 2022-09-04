How to Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6: Is It Streaming?

“Rick and Morty” is back for its sixth season, although this time fans didn’t have to wait too long between seasons. A little over a year after Season 5 premiered, Season 6 brings 10 all-new episodes to fans, promising more sci-fi shenanigans with Rick and his grandson Morty (both voiced by co-creator Justin Roiland). But the world of TV viewing is quite different from when the show first premiered back in 2013, so fans may be curious how and when they can watch new episodes for Season 6. All your questions answered below.

When Does “Rick and Morty” Season 6 Come Out?

Season 6 premieres on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

Is “Rick and Morty” Season 6 Streaming Anywhere?

No, the only way to watch the new season is to tune into Adult Swim every Sunday night for new episodes. The season will eventually be streaming, likely on Hulu, but not for months. So if you want to stay on top of the new season, you’ll need a cable subscription or Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV or any other subscription streaming app to watch “Rick and Morty” Season 6 online.

Who’s in the “Rick and Morty” Season 6 Cast?

While guest stars are under wraps, we can definitely expect a number of famous faces to show up as the voices of new characters. Beyond that, the main ensemble of Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty), Sarah Chalke (Beth), Chris Parnell (Jerry) and Spencer Grammer (Summer) are all back for Season 6.

What Is “Rick and Morty” Season 6 About?

We don’t know yet! But the trailer gave us a few hints, including a “Die Hard” riff and a return to the arcade Chips and Blips – possibly even the video game “Roy.”

How Many More Seasons of “Rick and Morty” Will There Be?

If creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have their way, a lot. Both said they could see the show going on forever, as long as the fans and Adult Swim want to see more (they’re about halfway through a 70-episode order).

“As far as the longevity of the show, to me, it just feels infinite,” Harmon told TheWrap. That’s kind of the easy part. And I think that might be the cause of some frustration on the fans’ part, because my original commitment to just, I think a good TV show is one that lasts 1000 episodes. You don’t design a paper airplane to land at a certain spot a certain distance for you. A good paper airplane is the one that stays in the air forever, and that’s impossible but you fold it in a way that that’s the goal… I do believe the adventures can go on for theoretically 1000 episodes.”

Roiland concurred, adding that the show’s premise makes it easy to keep coming up with stories.

“Our foundation is so broad,” Roiland said. “We’ve got the multiverse, we’ve got any sci-fi concept we want. There’s too many ideas, so it wouldn’t be for lack of content in a show like this.”

Where Are Past Seasons of “Rick and Morty” Streaming?

The first five seasons of “Rick and Morty” are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max.

Watch the Trailer