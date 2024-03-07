What do you do when you need a scapegoat for your shenanigans? You create one, and name him Ricky Stanicky. But how exactly do you go about watching “Ricky Stanicky,” the new streaming comedy?

Fresh off of starring in “Barbie” and “Argylle,” John Cena hits the screen this time as Zac Efron’s imaginary-turned-real friend. No, there’s no magic involved. We’ll explain more in a minute. But first, let’s get to what you need to know to actually see this movie.

You can check out the details below, and see TheWrap’s thoughts on the film here.

When is the release date?

The film was released everywhere on Thursday, March 7.

Is “Ricky Stanicky” streaming?

Indeed, “Ricky Stanicky” is a streaming exclusive. You don’t have to go to theater, but rather can watch it on Prime Video now.

What’s it about?

Directed by Peter Farrelly, the comedy stars John Cena and Zac Efron, and centers on three friends who have been friends since childhood. But, they were mischievous little dudes, and often found themselves getting caught in that mischief red-handed.

So, to avoid getting in trouble, they created Ricky Stanicky. He’s an imaginary person that the boys blamed for all their shenanigans. But when one particular shenanigan ends disastrously, their friends and family want to finally meet the infamous Ricky.

Enter John Cena, who plays Rock Hard Rod, a performer in Vegas who Efron and his pals hire to be Stanicky. He takes the role a bit too seriously though, resulting in even more chaos than planned.

Watch the “Ricky Stanicky” trailer