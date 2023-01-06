Racers, start your engines! Season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” premieres this Friday on a new network. Get all the details below.

When Does ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Come Out?

The long-running reality competition show moves from VH1 to MTV for its latest season, which debuts January 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The Season 15 premiere will feature two back-to-back episodes. Viewers will need to buckle in as Episode 1 will air sans commercials, while Episode 2 will have limited interruptions. Back-to-back episodes of “Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race” will immediately follow and chronicle all the backstage moments.

Consequent weeks will feature single, hour-long episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” followed by “Untucked” on MTV.

Is ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Streaming?

Episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 will only air on MTV.

Cord-cutters can stream live TV with services like YouTube TV and Hulu TV Live.

Who Is in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Cast?

16 queens — the largest group of competitors ever — will compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a $200,000 prize (the biggest in the show’s history). The Season 15 cast includes:

Amethyst (West Hartford, CT), Anetra (Las Vegas, NV), Aura Mayari (Nashville, TN), Irene Dubois (Seattle, WA), Jax (Queens, NY), Loosey LaDuca (Ansonia, CT), Luxx Noir London (East Orange, NJ), Malaysia Babydoll Foxx (Miami, FL), Marcia Marcia Marcia (New York, NY), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (Houston, TX), Princess Poppy (San Francisco, CA), Robin Fierce (Hartford, CT), Salina EsTitties (Los Angeles, CA), Sasha Colby (Los Angeles, CA), and twins Sugar and Spice (Los Angeles, CA).

RuPaul returns as host and lead judge, with Ts Madison upped to rotating member on the judges panel alongside Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.

Pop superstar Ariana Grande will serve as the guest judge for the season premiere, where the queens will compete in a talent show. Ali Wong, Amandla Stenberg, Harvey Guillén, Hayley Kiyoko, Janelle Monáe, Julia Garner, Maren Morris, Megan Stalter, and Orville Peck will also make appearances on the judging panel.

Watch the trailer

Check out the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 trailer, featuring season premiere guest judge Ariana Grande, below:

Where to Stream Previous Seasons of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Seasons 1-14 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” are available to stream on different platforms.

Seasons 1-13 are available to stream on Paramount+.

Seasons 2 and 5-9 are available to stream on Hulu.

Season 14 is available to stream on MTV.com.