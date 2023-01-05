‘The Real Friends of WeHo’ Follows Brad Goreski and Todrick Hall in an Unfiltered Look at West Hollywood Life (Video)

MTV has shared a first look at its new docuseries “The Real Friends of WeHo,” which premieres Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

The show follows a group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in West Hollywood. The group includes celebrity stylist Brad Goreski and choreographer and singer Todrick Hall, both of whom have coincidentally been judges on iterations of “Drag Race” themselves.

“Surviving Compton” and “Insecure” actor Curtis Hamilton, Buttah Skincare CEO Dorión Renaud, OUTBound owner and TV host Jaymes Vaughan and social media influencer and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig also star.

“In a town and community where image and status are everything, they’re ready to pull back the Hollywood curtain and reveal their most authentic selves not just to one another but the world,” the show’s description states.

“The Real Friends of WeHo” is produced for MTV by Truly Original.

Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Julie “Bob” Lombardi, Michelle Schiefen, Camilo Valdes, Glen Gottlieb, are executive producers for Truly, while Todd Radnitz, Jessica Zalkind and Kenny Loeliger-Myers are executive producers for MTV. Dawn DeVoe serves as Executive in Charge for MTV.

In addition to “The Real Friends of WeHo,“ Truly Originals has produced “Ink Master,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” “Family Karma,” “Would I Lie to You?,” “Kandi & The Gang,” “Basketball Wives,” “Swamp People,” “Summer House,” “Winter House” and “The Last Cowboy” with executive producer Taylor Sheridan.

Watch the full trailer for “The Real Friends of WeHo” in the video above.