Mystery, trickery, deception, strategy, betrayal and adventure all await viewers in Peacock’s new psychological thriller competition series “The Traitors.”

“Deep in the Scottish islands, there’s a castle were the faithful reside. Their goal, win a quarter of a million dollars,” says “The Traitors” host Alan Cumming in the trailer for the series which debut on Jan. 4. “But, hidden amongst them are three traitors. Exciting isn’t it?”

Watch above or here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3rqVPKOKfQ

The series is set to premiere with all 10 episodes on Peacock Jan. 12, and will feature 20 contestants who are battling it out through a series of psychological challenges to see who takes home $250,000. “The catch? Three of the contestants coined ‘the traitors’ will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined ‘the faithful,’ reads a description of the series.

In the trailer, contestants are seen going at it as they discuss who their skepticisms of one another and who they’d like to see banished from the competition.

“You’re going to confront her, when you’re saying her name all day,” says Brandi Glanville (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”). “I think you’re a traitor, I think you’re traitor,” Glanville says in another scene from the trailer.

“Either banish me, or murder me. I’m done,” says Kate Chastain (“Below Deck”).

Chasten and Glanville make up the group of well-known reality stars set to star in the show, alongside fellow realebrities Arie Luyendyk Jr. (“The Bachelor”), Cirie Fields (“Survivor”), Cody Calafiore (“Big Brother”), Kyle Cooke (“Summer House”), Reza Farahan (“Shahs of Sunset”) Ryan Lochte (“Celebrity Big Brother), (“Survivor”) and Rachel Reilly (“Big Brother”). Other contestants include Christian De La Torre, Michael Davidson, Andie Thurmond, Quentin Jiles, Shelbe Rodriguez, Geraldine Moreno, Robert “Bam” Nieves, Anjelica Conti, Azra Valani, Amanda Clark.

“The Traitors” is executive produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Sam Rees-Jones, Tim Harcourt and Jack Burgess.