It was a 15-year-long journey for Regina King and her sister and co-producer Reina King to bring the story of Shirley Chisholm — the Black congresswoman who was also the first Black person to make a serious run for presidency — to life.

The film, which was written and directed by “American Crime” creator John Ridley, features a star-studded cast, including the King sisters, the late Lance Reddick, Terrence Howard and more. While Chisholm’s impact and career is extensive, the biopic will focus on her 1972 Democratic presidential nomination.

The biographical film hit theaters on a limited release on Friday, March 15. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

Is “Shirley” streaming or in theaters?

“Shirley” landed in select theaters on March 15, and will be available to stream on Netflix on March 22.

What is “Shirley” about?

The film is a biopic about Shirley Chisholm, the first Black congresswoman. Here’s how it’s described per the official Netflix syopsis:

“Shirley” tells the story of the first Black congresswoman and political icon, Shirley Chisholm, and her trailblazing run for president of the U.S. It chronicles her audacious, boundary-breaking 1972 presidential campaign.

Who is in the “Shirley” cast?

The main cast of “Shirley” includes Regina King as Shirley Chisholm, Lance Reddick as Wesley McDonald “Mac” Holder, Reina King as Muriel St. Hill, Terrence Howard as Arthur Hardwick Jr., Lucas Hedges as Robert Gottlieb, Michael Cherrie as Conrad Chisholm, Brian Stokes Mitchell as Stanley Townsend, André Holland as Walter Fauntroy and Christina Jackson as Barbara Lee.

Watch the trailer