How to Watch ‘South Park’ Season 26: Where to Stream New Episodes

The adult animated comedy series “South Park” is back with its 26th season, and the same crew — Cartman, Kenny, Kyle and Stan — are all back as well.

The Season 26 trailer of the politically satirical, sometimes offensive and always hilarious adult series opened with Butters in an extremely strange situation, showing how viewers will never be able to know just exactly what’s in store.

Coming off the height of its 25th anniversary, the series is now the longest-running cable-scripted series. And it won’t be ending any time soon, as it will continue on through 2027 to reach 30 seasons as part of MTV Entertainment Studios’ deal with the show’s creators Matt Stone and Trey Park.

How Can I Watch “South Park” Season 26?

Season 26 of “South Park” premieres on Wednesday, February 8 at 10 p.m. PST/EST on Comedy Central. You can also stream all-new episodes of “South Park” in HD on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com and the Comedy Central App post-premiere.

What Is “South Park About”?

“South Park” follows a group of uncivil 10-year-old boys, Stan, Cartman, Kyle and Kenny, as they navigate quirky and wild adventures in South Park, Colorado. The series is based on the VHS-shared animated short “The Spirit of Christmas.”

When Did “South Park” Come Out?

“South Park” made its debut premiere on August 13, 1997.

Who Created “South Park”?

The series was created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone

Who Is In the Cast of “South Park”?

The main cast includes Stan (Parker), Cartman (Stone), Kyle (Stone) and Kenny (Stone)

Watch the Trailer for Season 26