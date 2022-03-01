All eyes will be on President Joe Biden when he gives his first State of the Union address since being elected to office. Tuesday evening’s speech, which will take place at the US Capitol, comes at an extremely fraught moment in domestic and international current events. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week has ignited fierce debates about how the US government should respond. Meanwhile, Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown to the Supreme Court, Texas and Florida have proposed extreme anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and mask-wearing mandates are once again in flux.

The 46th president is expected to address some of the nation’s most pressing issues while reflecting on what his administration has achieved in its first year: most notably, coronavirus relief, a national vaccine program and the infrastructure bill. Yet many of his loftiest goals have been hampered significantly by partisan gridlock, and his approval ratings are near a record low. The SOTU is an opportunity for the president to improve his standing by sending a strong message about the state of current affairs and how he plans to handle them.

If you plan on tuning in, here’s how to watch the State of the Union address.

What time does the speech begin?

President Biden will deliver his remarks on Tuesday, March 1 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the speech on TV?

The address will broadcast on most major TV news networks, including over-the-air and cable channels: ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, CBS News, FOX, FOX News, NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC News Now, CNN, C-SPAN, LX, Bloomberg Television, Cheddar News, Newsmax TV, News Nation and Univision.

How can I watch the State of the Union online?

You can livestream the address on the White House’s official website, WH.gov/sotu, and its official social media accounts: YouTube (President Biden’s First State of the Union), Twitter (@WhiteHouse or @POTUS) and Facebook (White House on Facebook).

Websites affiliated with news channels will livestream the event as well, such as CNN.com, FOXNews.com, CBSNews.com, C-SPAN.org, and MSNBC.com. Corresponding apps (CNNGo, ABC News app, etc.) will also broadcast the address.

Who will deliver the Republican response?

Governor of Iowa Kim Reynolds is delivering the Republican Party’s rebuttal from Des Moines, Iowa. Her speech will begin after Biden’s concludes.

Reynolds has stirred up controversy for her policies throughout the pandemic. She has ratified legislation preventing K-12 schools from implementing mask mandates, blocked businesses and cities from requiring facial coverings, and has allocated unemployment benefits to employees who have been fired for refusing to comply with vaccine requirements.

She’s also in hot water for misusing millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. Tuesday morning, Iowa’s state auditor called for her to return the $450,000 she surreptitiously paid to members of her staff in 2020.