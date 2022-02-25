Despite Lindsey Graham’s vocal criticisms of President Biden’s Supreme Court nomination, Ketanji Brown Jackson, “The View” host Ana Navarro thinks he still might vote to confirm her. In fact, Navarro argues that this is an opportunity for Graham to practice what he preaches.

On Friday morning, Graham tweeted, “If media reports are accurate, and Judge Jackson has been chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer, it means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again. The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked.”

Even with those words, Navarro said on Friday’s episode of “The View” that she hasn’t “given up on Lindsey yet.” Though host Sunny Hostin joked that “You may be the only one,” Navarro stuck to her point.

“Well, me and my island, there’s room for Lindsey if he does the right thing on this,” Navarro said. “Listen, Lindsey voted for Sonia Sotomayor when many other Republicans didn’t. Lindsey voted for Judge Brown when many other Republicans — only Susan Collins and Susan Murkowski joined him, so it was a bipartisan vote. And Lindsey has talked in the past about how representation matters, and he thinks the Supreme Court should be representative.”

To that end, Navarro argued that confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson would be an apt way to put his words into action.

“This is the first time in its 233 year history when there’s going to be a Black woman,” Navarro added. “And so if Lindsey really believes what he said he did, ‘representation matters,’ then he should put her through the strictest scrutiny, ask her all the relevant questions, see if she’s got the qualifications and the judicial temperament, and if she does, get off his partisan…fence, and vote to confirm her.”

You can watch the full discussion on “The View” in the video below.