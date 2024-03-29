Steve Martin is one of the most well-known and beloved figures in comedy. Between his stand-up comedy and his acting roles, the man’s done a lot in his 78 years. So now, he’s telling his story.

It comes in the form of a new two-part documentary, quite literally titled “Steve! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces.” Directed and produced by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville (“20 Feet from Stardom,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”), the documentary from A24 and Tremolo Productions, details Martin’s rise to fame, and how he’s handled it all.

You’ll also see some familiar faces aside from Martin, as Finn Wittrock, Martin Short, Tina Fey, Jerry Seinfeld, Eric Idle, Diane Keaton and Selena Gomez all appear in the films.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the documentary.

When does ‘Steve!’ come out?

Though the documentary is indeed in two pieces, they will drop on the same day. You’ll be able to watch “Steve! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces” on Friday, March 29.

Where is it streaming?

Both pieces of the documentary will be streaming on Apple TV+.

What is ‘Steve!’ about?

The documentary, told in two parts, tells the story of Steve Martin’s life and career.

According to Apple, it “dives into his extraordinary story from two distinct points of view, with companion documentaries that feature never-before-seen footage and raw insights into Steve’s personal and professional trials and triumphs.”

The first piece is called “Then,” and it chronicles Martin’s early struggles and his rise to stand-up comedy fame, prior to leaving it when he was 35. The second piece, called “Now,” focuses on the present day and offers current insights from Martin on his life and career.

Watch the trailer