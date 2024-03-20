How to Watch ‘Stormy’: Where Is the Documentary Streaming?

The life and experiences of mother and adult film star Stormy Daniels have come screens in the two-hour documentary “Stormy.”

“Stormy” shows the personal life of Daniels and will chronicle her alleged sexual relationship with former president Donald Trump.

“I am Stormy Daniels; adult film star, mom, idiot who can’t keep her mouth shut,” Daniels said in trailer for the series. “I’m a registered republican. I make the joke I go both ways. When I met Trump he had told me he never wanted to be president. But then Trump got the Republican nomination, and that’s when sh*t got real. All I had to do was sign this piece of paper to keep it quiet.”

“Stormy,” which was directed and produced by Sarah Gibson, was shot primarily in 2018, following Trump’s transition into the White House and in the midst of his “hush money” incident with Daniels.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When did “Stormy” come out?

The two-hour documentary premiered on March 18.

Where is “Stormy” streaming?

The documentary is streaming exclusively on Peacock.

What is “Stormy” about?

Per a description of “Stormy,” the documentary will delve “into the life and times of Stormy Daniels as she shares her story and recounts the events that became part of American history.”

Watch the trailer