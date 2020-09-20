How to Watch the 2020 Emmy Awards Ceremony Live Online

The 72nd Emmy Awards are finally upon us, and the 2020 ceremony will be unlike any other.

Seeing as the pandemic has necessitated a virtual ceremony, everyone will be tuning in from home as the awards take place live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, but with no audience.

The ceremony will air live on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC. They’ll also be available to stream with subscriptions on Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

There are not, unfortunately, any totally free options for streaming the 2020 Emmys. In addition to the options listed above, you’ll be able to stream the virtual ceremony on ABC.com and on the ABC app for mobile devices and streaming TV boxes like Roku and Apple TV. But you will need a valid TV provider login to access that livestream.

Instead of going hostless, as the show did last year, Jimmy Kimmel will host the virtual Emmys ceremony, taking back a role he previously held in 2012 and 2016.

ABC News Live will be doing a 90-minute virtual pre-show “Countdown to the Emmys” starting at 3:30 p.m. PT featuring celebrity interviews from home.

There won’t be an in-person red carpet at this year’s Emmys, of course, but E! News is still airing their “Countdown to the Red Carpet” from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m PT, featuring E! Style Correspondent Brad Goreski, “Nightly Pop” cohost Nina Parker and actress and Emmy winner Laverne Cox. After, E!’s “Live From the Red Carpet” will go from 3 to 5 p.m. PT, and will be hosted by Giuliana Rancic and actress Viviva A. Fox.

E! News general manager Jen Neal told TheWrap earlier this week that the network’s Emmys coverage will feature a new, socially distanced set and interviews with celebrities via video chat. Neal says to expect typical pre-show elements like predictions for the major categories and interviews about upcoming projects, only with a looser, “more spontaneous” feel than a traditional red carpet.

People and Entertainment Weekly will also have a “Red Carpet Live: At Home!” hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Makho Ndlovu and streaming on People TV, people.com, and EW.com. KTLA5 will also air a “Countdown to the Emmys” from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT hosted by Sam Rubin, Jessica Holmes, Doug Kolk, and Megan Henderson.

Tune in to the 72nd Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET on ABC.