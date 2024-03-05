As the United States hurtles deeper into the tumultuous terrain of the 2024 presidential election, Super Tuesday could clinch a rematch of former President Donald Trump and Incumbent President Joe Biden for the general election this fall. This year, there will be contests in 16 states, creating a critical mass of delegates that can significantly influence the trajectory of the entire election cycle.

Here’s where to watch Super Tuesday election coverage on the various networks and online so you don’t miss any crucial political coverage on the most consequential primary day.

CBS News

CBS News’ coverage of Super Tuesday will begin on the network’s streaming platform starting at 8 p.m. ET, anchored by chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett. Norah O’Donnell will pick up the coverage at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS News streaming. O’Donnell will be joined by members of the CBS News political team including Margaret Brennan, John Dickerson, Robert Costa, and Ed O’Keefe.

ABC News

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET online on ABC News Live with Linsey Davis which will lead into the linear ABC network coverage at 10 p.m. ET, led by “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir. Coverage will include contributors Martha Raddatz, Jonathan Karl, Mary Bruce, Rachel Scott, Selina Wang, Matt Gutman, and more. ABC’s “Nightline” will also air special coverage of Super Tuesday with c-anchor Juju Chang live from New York.

NBC News

NBC News Super Tuesday coverage will kick off at 5 p.m. ET with the streaming network NBC News NOW, anchored by Hallie Jackson and Tom Llamas. The program will feature breakdowns of results with NBC News Chief Political Analyst Chuck Todd. Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie will pick up coverage at 10 p.m. for a one-hour special. Then at 11 p.m. Kristen Welker will pick up special coverage on NBC News NOW.

MSNBC

Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET with Rachel Maddow leading the special programming. Maddow will be joined by Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid, Ari Melber, Chris Hayes, Alex Wagner, Lawrence O’Donnell, Stephanie Ruhle and Jen Psaki. NBC News and MSNBC national political correspondent Steve Kornacki will also be joining throughout coverage to display results on the Big Board. Jen Psaki will be picking up special coverage at 12 a.m. ET.

MSNBC can be watched live online.

CNN

CNN’s special coverage will kick off at 4 p.m. ET with anchors Wolf Blitzer and Erin Burnett. Super Tuesday coverage will be picked up by Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper starting at 6 pm. ET. Abby Philip and Laura Coates will be anchoring overnight coverage of Super Tuesday starting at midnight. Throughout the night Dana Bash will be leading analysis conversations with CNN’s correspondent team.

CNN’s coverage will stream live on Max.

Fox News

Fox News’ programming will begin at 7 p.m. ET with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum leading live marathon coverage. The network’s rotating team of hosts includes Dana Perino, Sandra Smith, and Bill Hemmer. Brit Hume, Harold Ford Jr., and Kellyanne Conway will also contribute to the live coverage. Additionally, the network will feature appearances from Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, Shannon Bream, Jonathan Turley, Andy McCarthy, Jessica Tarlov, Kayleigh McEnany, Trey Gowdy, and Karl Rove. Gowdy will pick up and continue Fox’s special coverage at 11 p.m. ET.

NewsNation

Coverage will be from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET anchored by Chris Cuomo, Dan Abrams, Elizabeth Vargas, Leland Vittert, and Chris Stirewalt. NewsNation’s very own Connell McShane and new correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera will also be contributing to the special coverage.