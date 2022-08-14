“The Walking Dead” franchise is back with six standalone episodes that will push new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices.

Starring Terry Crews, Olivia Munn and Parker Posey among others, the drama “tilts a little more towards the new” and introduces a fresh side to the universe, according to Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe.

Here’s how to watch the spinoff series when it premieres on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Is “Tales of the Walking Dead” on TV?

Yes, the drama premieres on AMC on Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

Is “Tales of the Walking Dead” streaming?

Yes, but the spinoff series is streaming only on AMC+. The first two episodes will be available on AMC+ Aug. 14 and additional episodes will come out weekly. Subsequent episodes of “Tales of the Walking Dead” will stream one week early, starting Aug. 21.

What is “Tales of the Walking Dead” about?

“Tales of the Walking Dead” is an anthology series rather than a serialized spinoff like “Fear the Walking Dead” or “World Beyond.” The show will consist of six hourlong standalone episodes that are focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. The trailer portrays Posey as a woman who does not believe reports of a zombie apocalypse until she witnesses something too real to deny. In another storyline, Crews isolates himself as a survivalist until he ends up sheltering with Munn for an unknown reason.

Who is in the “Tales of the Walking Dead” cast?

The spinoff series stars Crews, Munn, Posey, Samantha Morton, Anthony Edwards and Poppy Liu. Jillian Bell, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, Daniella Pineda and Danny Ramirez also join the cast.

Haifaa al-Mansour (“Good Lord Bird”), Deborah Kampmeier (“Star Trek: Picard”) and Ron Underwood (“Fear the Walking Dead”) will each direct one episode with series producer Michael Satrazemis (“The Walking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead”) set to direct three episodes.

Produced by AMC Studios, “Tales of the Walking Dead” is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead.”

Watch the “Tales of the Walking Dead” trailer: