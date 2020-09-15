How to Watch the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys

The in-person 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony was scrapped thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but viewers can still tune in to the virtual celebration throughout this week to see which shows will take home the year’s biggest prizes.

Hosted by “Nailed It” host and Emmy nominee Nicole Byer, this year’s Creative Arts ceremony has been divided up into 5 different ceremonies hosted Monday through Thursday and Saturday of this week.

Those first four broadcasts will stream on the Emmys website starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. They can also be streamed on the Television Academy’s YouTube channel.

The final batch of Creative Arts Emmys, an “eclectic mix of awards across all genres,” will be handed out during a live broadcast on FXX on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The week of awards shows will be capped off on Sunday, Sept. 20 with the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast on ABC, hosted by the network’s late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

The awards handed out each night are divided up by genre with Monday designated for reality and non-fiction categories, Tuesday for variety categoris and Wednesday and Thursday reserved for scripted. A complete list of categories handed out each night can be found here.

Presenters across the five Creative Arts ceremonies include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, RuPaul Charles, Jim Gaffigan, Dylan McDermott, Jeff Probst, Rob Riggle, Jeff Bridges, Rose Byrne, Laverne Cox, Giancarlo Esposito, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Leslie Odom Jr., Issa Rae and Wanda Sykes. All five shows are produced by Bob Bain Productions.