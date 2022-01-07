How to Watch ‘The 355': Is the Spy Movie Streaming?

In the vein of other female ensemble romps like “Ocean’s 8” (2018) and “Bridesmaids” (2011) comes a new spy story featuring five famous actresses, “The 355.” Drawing context from the American Revolution during which George Washington confided in a female spy known as Agent 355, four of the characters make up the team known as The 355.

But those interested in “The 355” may be wondering how to watch the new film. Will it be streaming? And what is it about exactly? Answers to those questions below.

When Does “The 355” Come Out?

“The 355” premieres on Jan. 7.

Will “The 355” Be Streaming?

No. At least not at first. “The 355” is being released exclusively in theaters starting on Jan. 7, but since it’s a Universal Pictures release it’s possible the film will eventually be available on Peacock. As of right now, however, no streaming details have been provided.

What Is “The 355” About?

When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Jessica Chastain) teams up with rival German agent Marie, former MI6 ally and computer specialist Khadijah, and Colombian psychologist Graciela on a dangerous mission to retrieve it, all while staying ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng, who is tracking their every move.

As the action takes the women around the globe from the Parisian cafes to the Moroccan markets to the opulent auction houses of Shanghai, the quartet forges a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed.

Who Is in “The 355” Cast?

The quintet of women in the film packs major starpower. Jessica Chastain plays CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown, Diane Kruger (“In the Fade,” “National Treasure”) plays rival German agent Marie, Lupita Nyong’o portrays computer intelligence hacker Khadijah and Penélope Cruz rounds out the espionage foursome as Colombian therapist Graciela. Bingbing Fan (“X-Men: Days of Future Past”) adds the fifth feminine component: Lin Mi Sheng, the tracker.

The film also stars Édgar Ramirez (“The Girl on the Train”) and Sebastian Stan (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”).