After the Oscar-winning “American Fiction” comes another racial satire film targeting the psychologically elusive racial dynamics that invade everyday society: “The American Society of Magical Negroes” (2024). Kobi Libii’s directorial debut focuses on “defense mechanisms and survival strategies for Black people navigating racism in America,” as he told TheWrap at Sundance where the film premiered.

The film is also a love story, following Aren (Justice Smith), who gets introduced to a society of magical Black people whose powers are used to make white people’s lives easier. But when Aren falls in love, he realizes he might not be willing to give her up to fulfill his new career.

Those curious about how to watch “The American Society of Magical Negroes” can find the details below:

When Did “The American Society of Magical Negroes” Premiere?

The film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

When Is the Release Date?

The film arrives in theaters on March 15, 2024.

Is “The American Society of Magical Negroes” Streaming?

The film has not announced a streamer destination yet. It hails from Obscured Pictures, so it could go to multiple places. For now, it will have its theatrical run.

What Is “The American Society of Magical Negroes” About?

Aren (Justice Smith) goes about his daily life until he meets Roger (David Alan Grier), who introduces him to The American Society of Magical Negroes, who go about keeping white people happy in the smallest and subtlest of ways. The name of the secret society stamps from the “magical negro” trope popularized in American cinema and television, first named and criticized by Spike Lee. The narrative device always contains the element of a Black character existing solely for the benefit of a white protagonist’s storyline. They don’t have a personal plot or story, but they help a white character examine internal racism. Aren also falls in love with a girl, but he may have to give her up for one of his white clients.

Who Is in the Cast?

Justice Smith plays Aren. David Alan Grier plays Roger. Drew Tarver plays Jason, and An-Li Bogan plays Lizzie. Nicole Byer plays Dede, Michaela Watkins plays Masterson and Aisha Hinds plays Gabbard. Rupert Frind plays Michk, and Tim Baltz plays Officer Miller.

Watch the Trailer