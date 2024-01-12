How to Watch ‘The Beekeeper’: Is the Jason Statham Movie Streaming?

Jason Statham is on a righteous mission to avenge a friend’s death in “The Beekeeper,” the new action film from director David Ayer. The movie, which opens in theaters on Jan. 12, currently has a 68% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In his review for TheWrap, William Bibbiani writes, “‘The Beekeeper’ is 100% pure Statham, and after many years where audiences had to settle for the diluted variety it’s a welcome return to form. David Ayer’s thriller is about a beekeeper who goes to war against capitalism and it evokes giddy memories of the first two ‘Transporter’ movies, which solidified the actor’s ability to kick ass in wacky situations and look good while doing it.”

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where the movie is playing, who’s in it and more.

When does “The Beekeeper” come out?

“The Beekeeper” comes out in theaters on Friday, Jan. 12.

Where to find “The Beekeeper” tickets and showtimes

Check for “The Beekeeper” showtimes in the links below.

• AMC Theaters

• Cinemark Theaters

• Regal Theaters

• Atom Tickets

• Movietickets.com

• Fandango

• IMAX

Will “The Beekeeper” be streaming?

Yes, the MGM movie will eventually be streaming on MGM+ and/or Amazon Prime Video.

What is “The Beekeeper” about?

Jason Statham stars as Adam Clay, a former higly classified special ops expert known as a “beekeeper.” He’s living a quiet retirement tending to real bees when the death of a client drives him back into action to get revenge on those responsible. The hornet’s nest he’s kicked open leads all the way to the top reaches of the government.

Who is in the “Beekeeper” cast?

The movie stars Jason Statham, Jeremy Irons, Josh Hutcherson, Phylicia Rashad, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi, Jemma Redgrave, Don Gilet and Minnie Driver.

How long is the movie?

“The Beekeeper” has a runtime of 1 hour 45 minutes.

Who directed “The Beekeeper”?

“The Beekeeper” is directed by David Ayer, whose previous films include “End of Watch,” “Fury,” and “Suicide Squad.” It’s written by Kurt Wimmer, who also wrote the screenplays for the original “Point Break” and “Equilibrium.”

What is “The Beekeeper” rated?

“The Beekeeper” is rated R for strong violence throughout, pervasive language, some sexual references and drug use.

Watch the trailer