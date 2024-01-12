How to Watch ‘The Beekeeper’: Is the Jason Statham Movie Streaming?

The “Transporter” star is back in this action-packed thriller

Jason Statham in "The Beekeeper"
Jason Statham in "The Beekeeper" (CREDIT: MGM)

Jason Statham is on a righteous mission to avenge a friend’s death in “The Beekeeper,” the new action film from director David Ayer. The movie, which opens in theaters on Jan. 12, currently has a 68% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In his review for TheWrap, William Bibbiani writes, “‘The Beekeeper’ is 100% pure Statham, and after many years where audiences had to settle for the diluted variety it’s a welcome return to form. David Ayer’s thriller is about a beekeeper who goes to war against capitalism and it evokes giddy memories of the first two ‘Transporter’ movies, which solidified the actor’s ability to kick ass in wacky situations and look good while doing it.”

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where the movie is playing, who’s in it and more.

When does “The Beekeeper” come out?

“The Beekeeper” comes out in theaters on Friday, Jan. 12.

Where to find “The Beekeeper” tickets and showtimes

Check for “The Beekeeper” showtimes in the links below.
AMC Theaters
Cinemark Theaters
Regal Theaters
Atom Tickets
Movietickets.com
Fandango
• IMAX

Will “The Beekeeper” be streaming?

Yes, the MGM movie will eventually be streaming on MGM+ and/or Amazon Prime Video.

'American Fiction'
Read Next
How to Watch 'American Fiction': Is the Jeffrey Wright Movie Streaming?

What is “The Beekeeper” about?

Jason Statham stars as Adam Clay, a former higly classified special ops expert known as a “beekeeper.” He’s living a quiet retirement tending to real bees when the death of a client drives him back into action to get revenge on those responsible. The hornet’s nest he’s kicked open leads all the way to the top reaches of the government.

Who is in the “Beekeeper” cast?

The movie stars Jason Statham, Jeremy Irons, Josh Hutcherson, Phylicia Rashad, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi, Jemma Redgrave, Don Gilet and Minnie Driver.

How long is the movie?

“The Beekeeper” has a runtime of 1 hour 45 minutes.

Night Swim
Read Next
How to Watch 'Night Swim': Is the First Horror Movie of 2024 Streaming or in Theaters?

Who directed “The Beekeeper”?

“The Beekeeper” is directed by David Ayer, whose previous films include “End of Watch,” “Fury,” and “Suicide Squad.” It’s written by Kurt Wimmer, who also wrote the screenplays for the original “Point Break” and “Equilibrium.”

What is “The Beekeeper” rated?

“The Beekeeper” is rated R for strong violence throughout, pervasive language, some sexual references and drug use.

Watch the trailer

"The Beekeeper"
Read Next
'The Beekeeper' Review: Jason Statham Finds the Honey in This Ridiculously Wild Action Thriller

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.