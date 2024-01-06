“Jaws” made us scared to go in the water, “Christine” made us afraid of our cars, “Final Destination” gave a generation flight (and logging) anxiety — and now horror movies are coming for the pool. From Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, “Night Swim” takes a terrifying dip with a new supernatural thriller from writer and director Bryce McGuire.

Based on the 2014 short film of the same name by McGuire and Rod Blackhurst, “Night Swim” stars Wyatt Russell (“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters”) and Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) as a married couple who move into a new home with their kids, only to discover that the beautiful new swimming pool where dad does physical therapy also has a dark secret that could spell doom for the whole family.

When Is the Release Date?

“Night Swim” starts the year in horror as the first scary movie to get a wide release in 2024. It debuted in theaters nationwide on Jan. 5.

Is “Night Swim” Streaming or in Theaters?

“Night Swim” is exclusively in theaters during its initial release and no streaming release date has been announced yet.

When the time comes, you’ll likely find “Night Swim” streaming on Peacock first, along with other recent Blumhouse and Universal collabs like “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” “The Exorcist: Believer” and “Halloween Ends.”

Is “Night Swim” in theaters near me?

Blumhouse and Universal are releasing “Night Swim” nationwide, so odds are good that the film will be playing at a theater near you right now. You can look for tickets and showtimes on the film’s website or at the ticket provider’s linked below.

What is “Night Swim” about?

It’s a spooky pool! What more do you need to know? The plot? Ok, here’s the synopsis:

“Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his concerned wife Eve (Oscar® nominee Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin), teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle, this fall’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and young son Elliot (Gavin Warren, Fear the Walking Dead).

Secretly hoping, against the odds, to return to pro ball, Ray persuades Eve that the new home’s shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But a dark secret in the home’s past will unleash a malevolent force that will drag the family under, into the depths of inescapable terror.”

McGuire told Syfy Wire that it took him about three years to come up with the story outside the core imagery of the creepy pool explored in the short.

Can I watch the “Night Swim” short online?

Indeed. You can watch the original 3-minute short, which stars Megalyn Echikunwoke, below. Fun fact: the short was shot in Michelle Branch’s pool — and that’s her cat you see mid-way through.