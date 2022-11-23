Few directors have reached the upper echelon in which names like Steven Spielberg reside, and “The Fabelmans” gives viewers insight into how the great movie-making mind came to be. Spielberg’s origin story springs off the page from a script co-written by the director and Tony Kushner, the “Angels in America” playwright and a frequent collaborator of Spielberg’s. Indeed, “The Fabelmans” is inspired by Spielberg’s own childhood and a secret he’s kept since he was a teenager, and its critical acclaim bodes well for its chances this awards season.

Fans and devotees of Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams and or Paul Dano may be wondering how to watch “The Fabelmans.” We’ve got all your questions answered below.

When Does “The Fabelmans” Come Out?

“The Fabelmans” premiered in select theaters Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 and expands wide on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Will “The Fabelmans” Be Streaming?

As of right now, “The Fabelmans” is not streaming and is only available in theaters. Spielberg is a major supporter of exclusive theatrical windows, so expect this one to remain in theaters for some time. However, since Universal Pictures is releasing the film, the movie will likely be streaming on Peacock sometime within the next couple of months — or perhaps as early as 30 days from now.

What Is “The Fabelmans” About?

Sammy Fabelman (Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord), learns to love movies after seeing his first feature film “The Greatest Show on Earth” in 1952. His mother (Michele Williams) encourages his artistic inclination to perfect his own filmmaking, which he pursues constantly. His stricly logical and scientific father (Paul Dano) doesn’t quite understand Sammy’s love for cinema, intent on limiting it to “a hobby.” Dad’s job moves Sammy around twice, and when his family settles in Northern California, Sammy faces antisemitism.

Who Is in ‘The Fabelmans’ Cast?

Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord portrays young Sammy Fabelman (inspired by Spielberg himself). Gabriel LaBelle takes the mantle for the teenage and young adult versions of the film’s central character. Michelle Williams portrays Sammy’s mother Mitzi Fabelman, and Paul Dano plays his father Burt. Judd Hirsch portrays Uncle Boris, Sammy’s grandmother’s brother. Seth Rogen appears in the role of Bennie, Burt’s friend and colleague.

Watch the Trailer

What Other Steven Spielberg Movies Are Streaming?

Here’s where you can stream some of Spielberg’s other films right now.