How to Watch ‘The Fall Guy’: Is the Ryan Gosling Movie Streaming?

Director David Leitch, whose known for the action films “John Wick,” “Atomic Blonde,” and “Bullet Train,” helms the big-screen version of “The Fall Guy,” which is now playing in theaters.

Ryan Gosling stars in the action comedy as Colt Seaver, a Hollywood stuntman who tries to solve the case of a missing actor.

It’s loosely based on the Lee Majors TV series of the same name, which ran on ABC from 1981 to 1986. In it, Majors’ character, who was also called Colt Seavers, moonlighted as a bounty hunter when he wasn’t working as a stuntman.

The movie, which costars Emily Blunt, had its world premiere in March at the Paramount Theater in Austin as part of the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival. It currently has an 84% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

When does “The Fall Guy” come out?

“The Fall Guy” opened in theaters on Friday, May 3.

Is “The Fall Guy” streaming or in theaters?

Right now, “The Fall Guy” is only playing in theaters. A streaming release date has yet to be set, but we’ll update this page once one is announced. Since it’s a Universal release, it’ll first be streaming on Peacock.

What is “The Fall Guy” about?

Per Universal, the movie is about retired stuntman Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling), who springs back into action when the star of a big studio movie suddenly disappears. As the mystery surrounding the missing actor deepens, Colt finds himself ensnared in a sinister plot that pushes him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.

Who is in the “The Fall Guy” cast?

Besides Gosling, the film stars Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu and Winston Duke.

Watch the trailer