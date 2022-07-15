Filmmaking duo the Russo Brothers have expanded their action expertise beyond the MCU in ”The Gray Man”, an adaptation of the Mark Greaney novel of the same name.

For the film, the Russo Brothers have recruited longtime collaborator Chris Evans, seen in their work on “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014), “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), “Avengers: Infinity War”(2018), and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). However, this time around Evans plays the villain not the hero, with Ryan Gosling filling the role of the film’s protagonist. This is one of Netflix’s most expensive movies ever made, and thus is getting a bit of a different release strategy than some other Netflix movies.

How, exactly, can audiences watch Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans battle it out? Your questions answered below.

Is “The Gray Man” in Theaters?

Yes. “The Gray Man” opens exclusively in theaters Friday, July 15, and will only be playing in theaters for one week before it’s on Netflix. The film is playing in select theaters for this run, largely Cinemark theaters, so check your local listings.

When Is “The Gray Man” Streaming on Netflix?

The film will be streaming starting July 22, just one week after it hits theaters.

Who Is in the “The Gray Man” Cast?

Chris Evans plays Lloyd Hansen, the former — and villainous — colleague of Ryan Gosling’s Court Gentry. Gosling’s Gentry is a CIA black ops agent who goes on the run after discovering unfavorable secrets about the CIA. Ana de Armas also reunites with Evans after their 2019 film, “Knives Out.” Armas portrays Dani Miranda, alongside Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) as Denny Carmichael. Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick (“The Matrix Resurrections”), Julia Butters (“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”), Alfre Woodard (“Hill Street Blues”), Wagner Moura (“Narcos”) and Dhanush also star.

What Is “The Gray Man” About?

After CIA agent Court “Sierra Six” Gentry unveils dark incriminating secrets, the former black ops agent is forced to go rogue. The film was adapted from the first novel of “The Gray Man” book series, in which Gentry embarks on a journey across Europe to rescue his handler Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) and his family. As Gentry travels to rescue Fitzroy, former colleague Lloyd (Evans) tracks and orders a hit on Gentry. “The Gray Man” novel is a part of an 11-book series, and the Russo Brothers intend to keep adapting the hit action series, hinting the first film won’t answer every question and won’t deliver an entirely conclusive ending.

Watch the Trailer